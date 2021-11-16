Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 221 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 279.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 300 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,706,343 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $196,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,810 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 21,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 46,539 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,351,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Best Buy by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,096,882 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $126,119,000 after acquiring an additional 147,460 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Best Buy in the 2nd quarter worth $881,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Best Buy news, insider Robert L. Bass sold 5,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $643,499.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew M. Bilunas sold 819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.16, for a total transaction of $92,678.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,776 shares of company stock worth $750,546. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Best Buy from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.87.

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $132.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.86. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.93 and a twelve month high of $136.78. The firm has a market cap of $32.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.57.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The technology retailer reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $1.09. The firm had revenue of $11.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.54 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 64.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment comprises of the operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

