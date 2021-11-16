Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 51,911 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,421,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,911 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.41% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $88,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 0.5% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 31,487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,963 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 22,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,568,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,363,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 20,593 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $1,544,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,468 shares of company stock valued at $3,500,374. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HIG opened at $72.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.10. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.93 and a 1 year high of $78.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on HIG shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

