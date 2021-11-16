Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Sells 177,557 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC cut its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,223,072 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 177,557 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $90,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in PPL by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,887 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $2,402,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPL in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of PPL by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 17,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 6,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of PPL by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 690,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,923,000 after buying an additional 482,319 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PPL from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PPL from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of PPL to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.58.

PPL opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a PE ratio of -16.87 and a beta of 0.74. PPL Co. has a 1-year low of $26.15 and a 1-year high of $30.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.84.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. PPL had a negative net margin of 21.26% and a positive return on equity of 8.07%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PPL Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -97.08%.

PPL Profile

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

