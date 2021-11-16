Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,571 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 80,429 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned approximately 0.37% of Fortive worth $91,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,801,000. Parkwood LLC purchased a new stake in Fortive in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,985,000. Defender Capital LLC. lifted its stake in Fortive by 33.1% in the second quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 391,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,267,000 after buying an additional 97,337 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in Fortive by 59.4% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,130,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,737,000 after buying an additional 3,403,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in Fortive by 73.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,026,000 after buying an additional 24,470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FTV shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Fortive from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.09.

Fortive stock opened at $78.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.15. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.55.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 31.85%. Fortive’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Recommended Story: What is intrinsic value?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.