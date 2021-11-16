Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,134,897 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC owned 0.34% of Occidental Petroleum worth $98,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OXY. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $547,397,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 1,778.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,162,684 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,994,300 shares in the last quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 66.7% during the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,572,580 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,738,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,571,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist raised shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.86.

Shares of OXY opened at $31.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.21, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.48. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $12.25 and a twelve month high of $35.75.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 7.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -3.28%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

