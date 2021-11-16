Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC Buys 149,231 Shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,493,320 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,231 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $102,696,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Textron by 97.6% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Textron from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Textron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen raised shares of Textron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.60.

Shares of TXT stock opened at $76.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Textron Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.19 and a 1-year high of $78.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.15.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. Textron had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. Textron’s payout ratio is currently 2.35%.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Finance.

