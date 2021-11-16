iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX) by 9.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,929 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWX. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 37.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF alerts:

IWX stock opened at $69.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.36. iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $55.17 and a 12 month high of $69.82.

iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF(the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.