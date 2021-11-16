Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $270,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RUSHA. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 73.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA stock opened at $53.35 on Tuesday. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.87 and a twelve month high of $55.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.60.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.49%.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 16,501 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.27, for a total transaction of $862,507.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott T. Anderson sold 9,000 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total transaction of $478,530.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,001 shares of company stock valued at $2,359,132. 12.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RUSHA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Rush Enterprises from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rush Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of commercial vehicle industry solutions through its network of commercial vehicle dealerships The firm provides an integrated, one-stop approach to the service and sales of new and used heavy- and medium-duty trucks, aftermarket parts, service, collision center capabilities, chrome accessories, tires, engineered vehicle modification solutions, and a range of financial services including financing, insurance and leasing, and rental options.

