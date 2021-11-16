Sawtooth Solutions LLC Sells 106 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,945,000 after buying an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $997,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 878 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 354,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,234,000 after buying an additional 110,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other United Therapeutics news, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $616,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.08, for a total transaction of $1,224,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,646,665.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,632 shares of company stock valued at $8,921,762. 12.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UTHR opened at $205.03 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.06 and a 200 day moving average of $192.55. The company has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 0.55. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.43 and a 12 month high of $216.90. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $421.45 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. United Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.78.

United Therapeutics Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

