Sawtooth Solutions LLC Takes $287,000 Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 8.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $870,616,000 after purchasing an additional 139,486 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 32,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 26,117 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 19.8% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,010,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,345,000 after buying an additional 166,860 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.9% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ROP opened at $485.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $470.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $468.54. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $365.23 and a one year high of $505.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 18.42%. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.35%.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.35, for a total transaction of $241,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,269 shares in the company, valued at $3,513,471.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROP. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $499.00 to $556.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Roper Technologies from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $485.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $488.87 price target (down previously from $490.00) on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.29.

Roper Technologies, Inc is diversified technology company, which engages in the provision of engineered products and solutions for the global niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Application Software, Network Software and Systems, Measurement and Analytical Solutions, and Process Technologies.

