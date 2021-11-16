Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys 986 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period.

RDVY stock opened at $51.80 on Tuesday. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $36.70 and a 1-year high of $52.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day moving average is $48.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were given a dividend of $0.131 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%.

