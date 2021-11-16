Sawtooth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 18.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,187 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 188 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 72.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Stryker from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Stryker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $310.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.09.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $261.89 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $269.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $263.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $98.76 billion, a PE ratio of 52.69, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.95. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $220.90 and a 52-week high of $281.16.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a net margin of 11.40% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

