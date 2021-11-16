Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $318,000 Position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,198 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 562 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.1% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 1,107 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 18.8% during the second quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 475 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 1,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 17,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Redburn Partners cut shares of T-Mobile US from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $175.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, DZ Bank initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.05.

T-Mobile US stock opened at $117.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.10 billion, a PE ratio of 44.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $122.81 and its 200-day moving average is $135.32. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.69 and a fifty-two week high of $150.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 6.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

