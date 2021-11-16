Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP James C. Lim sold 6,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.44, for a total value of $1,790,752.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock valued at $2,201,674 over the last ninety days. 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BDX opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

