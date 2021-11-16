Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 25.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,982,788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,157,284,000 after buying an additional 2,654,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,219,978 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,971,776,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,231,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,533,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,102,620,000 after acquiring an additional 93,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 38.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,451,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,082,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.00.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $69,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $932,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,561 shares of company stock worth $2,201,674 in the last 90 days. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BDX opened at $243.68 on Tuesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $226.15 and a one year high of $267.37. The company has a market cap of $69.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.57, a PEG ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.93.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.47%.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

