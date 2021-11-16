B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Trims Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lowered its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after buying an additional 1,509,137 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after buying an additional 1,396,355 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,949,000 after buying an additional 25,384 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,211,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,457,000 after buying an additional 219,133 shares during the period. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $62.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.06. The company has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.96.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.65%.

Several research firms have commented on CAH. Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.10.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

