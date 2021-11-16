B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases 1,172 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,097 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its stake in Dominion Energy by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in Dominion Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on D shares. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.11.

In other news, CFO James R. Chapman purchased 996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $74,978.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 3,321 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $75.28 per share, with a total value of $250,004.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE D opened at $75.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $61.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.39. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.85 and a 12-month high of $86.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $74.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 19.32% and a return on equity of 12.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.50%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

