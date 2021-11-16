Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,407,000 after purchasing an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after acquiring an additional 64,142 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,948,000 after acquiring an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after acquiring an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.18.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total transaction of $404,756.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $177.60 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12-month low of $144.58 and a 12-month high of $214.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.61.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 15.60%. The firm had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Take-Two Interactive Software Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

