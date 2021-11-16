B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Has $1.10 Million Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) by 118.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,732 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,056 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 23,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,625,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Benjamin G. S. Fowke III sold 54,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.73, for a total transaction of $3,789,686.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 200,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,984,700.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 3,150 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $203,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on XEL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.86.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $64.31 on Tuesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.23 and a 52 week high of $74.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $34.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.33.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.05). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 12.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.4575 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 62.67%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

