B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Reduces Stock Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 95.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 80,966 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Kansas City Southern were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KSU. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 173 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 49.8% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 301 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1,431.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kansas City Southern stock opened at $309.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 303.34 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Kansas City Southern has a 1 year low of $185.19 and a 1 year high of $315.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $291.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $288.16.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 211.77%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on KSU shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $272.62.

In other Kansas City Southern news, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Cueto Cuevas Oscar Augusto Del sold 1,167 shares of Kansas City Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.42, for a total transaction of $357,592.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock valued at $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kansas City Southern

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

