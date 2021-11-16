B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Acquires 1,190 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 61.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the first quarter valued at $351,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 64.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,826,000 after buying an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Twilio during the first quarter valued at about $2,692,000. 77.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.51, for a total transaction of $10,206,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.29, for a total transaction of $146,144.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,368 shares of company stock valued at $25,436,800 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $430.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $375.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $454.83.

TWLO opened at $304.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.64 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $331.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $346.70. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $270.70 and a twelve month high of $457.30.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.10 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

