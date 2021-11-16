Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. (NYSE:TUFN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TUFN shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN opened at $10.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.40. Tufin Software Technologies has a one year low of $6.98 and a one year high of $20.11. The company has a market cap of $368.07 million, a PE ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 1.54.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.16. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.16% and a negative return on equity of 58.19%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Tufin Software Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Tufin Software Technologies will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TUFN. Divisar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,835,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $429,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $117,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Tufin Software Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 801,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,880,000 after purchasing an additional 6,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.05% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of policy-centric approach to security and IT operations. It transforms enterprise security operations by helping them visualize, define and enforce a security policy across complex, heterogeneous information technology and cloud environments.

