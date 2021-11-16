AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.13.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of AtriCure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other news, insider Tonya Austin sold 1,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $94,699.86. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,341,100.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,940 shares of company stock worth $2,307,307. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 1,351.4% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 508 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in AtriCure during the second quarter valued at $40,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in AtriCure during the first quarter valued at $53,000. First Horizon Corp increased its stake in AtriCure by 94.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 734 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in AtriCure by 32.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATRC opened at $75.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.10. AtriCure has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.91.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $2.39. The business had revenue of $70.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.95 million. AtriCure had a net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AtriCure will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of devices designed primarily for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, and systems for the exclusion of the left atrial appendage. Its products include radio frequency (RF) ablation pacing and sensing, cryo, left atrial appendage management, soft tissue dissection, estech surgical instrumentation, and cart configuration.

