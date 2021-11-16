IBEX (IBEX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd. Analysts expect IBEX to post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter.

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 13th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.91 million. IBEX had a net margin of 0.64% and a return on equity of 30.31%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts expect IBEX to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IBEX opened at $18.32 on Tuesday. IBEX has a 12-month low of $15.38 and a 12-month high of $25.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $338.41 million, a P/E ratio of 152.68 and a beta of 1.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IBEX stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) by 288.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,863 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,430 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.16% of IBEX worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on IBEX. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of IBEX in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Citigroup cut their price objective on IBEX from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on IBEX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered IBEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution comprises customer service, technical support, and other value-added outsourced back office services through voice, email, chat, SMS, social media and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that offers search, social, and display advertising capabilities; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a comprehensive suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor and manage its clients' customer experience.

