Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 16th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the medical equipment provider on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%.

Zimmer Biomet has a payout ratio of 19.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Zimmer Biomet to earn $8.18 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.7%.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $131.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. Zimmer Biomet has a 1 year low of $130.15 and a 1 year high of $180.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.05.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ZBH. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zimmer Biomet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.77.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.