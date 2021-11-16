Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Holdings Increased by Marshall Wace North America L.P.

Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 430.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 40,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,028 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $7,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,216,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 651.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,948,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,338,000. Institutional investors own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

SAFM stock opened at $187.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.66. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.55 and a 12 month high of $200.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $188.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.92.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 21.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is 13.13%.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAFM. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Consumer Edge upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $196.00.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

