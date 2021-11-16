MetLife Investment Management LLC Has $854,000 Position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 11.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,312 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,508 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 706,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,321,000 after buying an additional 13,990 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,933,000 after buying an additional 24,026 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 422.6% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 13,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 14.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 44,255 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INDB opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Corp. has a 52 week low of $66.84 and a 52 week high of $99.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.78 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.19. Independent Bank had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 9.06%. The business had revenue of $116.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.20%.

In other Independent Bank news, General Counsel Edward H. Seksay sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $737,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Independent Bank from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company. The company provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services and is engaged in sale of retail investments and insurance products in Massachusetts. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits, interest checking, money market accounts, savings accounts and time certificates of deposit.

