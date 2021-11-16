Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,500 Shares of The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,601,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,500 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Simply Good Foods were worth $58,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Simply Good Foods by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in Simply Good Foods during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,216,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 127,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Simply Good Foods by 503.6% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 34,900 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SMPL opened at $39.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day moving average of $35.94. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.33 and a beta of 1.04. The Simply Good Foods Company has a one year low of $21.21 and a one year high of $41.35.

Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $259.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.95 million. Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts expect that The Simply Good Foods Company will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simply Good Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

In other news, CEO Joseph Scalzo sold 12,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.72, for a total value of $503,768.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Conyers Park Sponsor Llc sold 118,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $4,716,714.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 437,351 shares of company stock valued at $16,708,947 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Co engages in the development, marketing, and sale of nutritional food and snacking products. Its products include nutrition bars, ready-to-drink shakes, snacks, confectionery, and frozen meals under the Atkins, SimplyProtein, Atkins Harvest Trail, and Atkins Endulge brands. The company was founded on March 30, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

