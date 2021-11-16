Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.10 Per Share

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 15th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the semiconductor company on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. This is an increase from Vishay Intertechnology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Vishay Intertechnology has raised its dividend payment by 49.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Vishay Intertechnology has a payout ratio of 16.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Vishay Intertechnology to earn $2.23 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.38 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.0%.

NYSE:VSH opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.80. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.06. Vishay Intertechnology has a 52-week low of $18.07 and a 52-week high of $26.50.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $813.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.73 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 9.76%. Vishay Intertechnology’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vishay Intertechnology will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.79 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vishay Intertechnology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Vishay Intertechnology from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.36.

Vishay Intertechnology Company Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of discrete semiconductors and passive components. It operates through the following segments: MOSFET (metal oxide semiconductor field-effect transistor), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors. The MOSFET segment offers semiconductors which function as solid state switches to control power.

