MixMarvel (MIX) Price Tops $0.0309

MixMarvel (CURRENCY:MIX) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on November 16th. In the last week, MixMarvel has traded up 213.2% against the US dollar. One MixMarvel coin can now be purchased for about $0.0309 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges. MixMarvel has a total market capitalization of $140.57 million and approximately $177.89 million worth of MixMarvel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MixMarvel alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00049084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.26 or 0.00213447 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001652 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00010454 BTC.

MixMarvel Profile

MixMarvel is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. MixMarvel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,555,423,112 coins. MixMarvel’s official Twitter account is @mixmarvelgame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for MixMarvel is medium.com/@MIXMARVELGAME . The Reddit community for MixMarvel is /r/MIXMARVEL . The official website for MixMarvel is www.mixmarvel.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MIXMARVEL is a global game publishing platform powered by blockchain. It is a large-scale virtual 3D world created by global players and developers.In MIXMARVEL, game developers are able to quickly release blockchain games on the platform through two core technologies: MIXMARVEL SDK and the Rocket Protocol. The MIXMARVEL SDK makes centralized game projects easy to decentralize, manage accounts, wallets and transaction, make predictions and set up achievements, etc. Based on the LAYER2 technology of the Rocket Protocol 2.0, more games will be able to smoothly run on various public chains, getting rid of the migration problem and greatly reducing the cost. Enjoy a faster and improved blockchain environment. Rocket protocol can be the remedy for blockchain games TPS troubles, allowing developers to focus on improving game quality. The MIXMAVREL platform adopts a double layer TOKEN model, MIX token and MAX token. The MIX TOKEN represents the growth of the platform's ecosystem value. The MAX token is a utility token that represents a pass for users to participate in platform games & applications. “

Buying and Selling MixMarvel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MixMarvel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MixMarvel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MixMarvel using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MIXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for MixMarvel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MixMarvel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.