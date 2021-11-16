Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Boosted by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 332.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,359 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,483 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 49.23% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.44.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $35.71 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.68. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $37.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.25.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $182,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 38,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $1,349,495.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,713,096 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

