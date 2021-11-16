5,520 Shares in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 16.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 943,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,212,000 after buying an additional 130,339 shares in the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $308,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 14.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 3,567 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $376,000. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC bought a new stake in National Retail Properties during the second quarter worth approximately $45,981,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.63.

NNN stock opened at $46.05 on Tuesday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.44 and a 12-month high of $50.33. The company has a quick ratio of 10.98, a current ratio of 10.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.77.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 38.98% and a return on equity of 6.95%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.