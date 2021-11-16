Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) Stock Holdings Increased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 183.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,773 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,608 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Holistic Financial Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.21% of the company’s stock.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock stock opened at $9.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.32, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.14. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $10.07.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 213.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock’s payout ratio is currently 99.01%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 6th.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Profile

Mobile TeleSystems PJSC engages in the provision of mobile, fixed-line and digital services. It offers wireless Internet access and fixed voice, broadband, and pay-TV. The firm operates through the following segments: Russia Convergent, Moscow Fixed Line, Ukraine, MTS Bank and Other. The Russia Convergent segment represents the results of mobile and fixed line operations, which encompasses services rendered to customers across regions of Russia, including voice and data services, transmission, broadband, pay-TV and various value-added services and retail operations.

