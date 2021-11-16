Mace Security International (MACE) & Its Peers Head-To-Head Contrast

Mace Security International (OTCMKTS: MACE) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Industrial organic chemicals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Mace Security International to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Mace Security International alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for Mace Security International and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mace Security International 0 0 0 0 N/A Mace Security International Competitors 242 957 1239 29 2.43

As a group, “Industrial organic chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Mace Security International’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Mace Security International has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Volatility and Risk

Mace Security International has a beta of 1.6, meaning that its stock price is 60% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mace Security International’s rivals have a beta of -142.54, meaning that their average stock price is 14,354% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mace Security International $15.39 million $1.70 million 13.51 Mace Security International Competitors $2.83 billion $47.61 million 2.11

Mace Security International’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Mace Security International. Mace Security International is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

7.8% of Mace Security International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.1% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Mace Security International shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of shares of all “Industrial organic chemicals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Mace Security International and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mace Security International 9.37% N/A N/A Mace Security International Competitors -323.81% -201.34% -13.04%

About Mace Security International

Mace Security International, Inc. designs, manufactures, assembles, markets and sells consumer safety, personal defense, and electronic surveillance equipment and products to retailers, distributors, and individual consumers. It also offers tactical munition products and weapon systems for law enforcement and security professionals under Mace and Take Down brands. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for Mace Security International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mace Security International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.