Micron Solutions (MICR) vs. The Competition Financial Comparison

Micron Solutions (OTCMKTS: MICR) is one of 65 public companies in the “Electromedical equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Micron Solutions to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by institutional investors. 26.1% of Micron Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of shares of all “Electromedical equipment” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Micron Solutions has a beta of 0.38, meaning that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Micron Solutions’ competitors have a beta of 18.80, meaning that their average share price is 1,780% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Micron Solutions and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Micron Solutions 0 0 0 0 N/A Micron Solutions Competitors 231 940 1756 38 2.54

As a group, “Electromedical equipment” companies have a potential upside of 20.55%. Given Micron Solutions’ competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Micron Solutions has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Micron Solutions $20.84 million $1.15 million 2.39 Micron Solutions Competitors $1.05 billion $99.22 million 17.22

Micron Solutions’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Micron Solutions. Micron Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Micron Solutions and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Micron Solutions 15.76% N/A N/A Micron Solutions Competitors -280.86% -22.00% -14.52%

Summary

Micron Solutions competitors beat Micron Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Micron Solutions Company Profile

Micron Solutions, Inc. is a diversified contract manufacturing organization that produces engineered, medical device technologies requiring precision machining and injection molding. The firm also manufactures components, devices and equipment for military, law enforcement, industrial and consumer product applications. It engages in the production and sale of silver/silver chloride coated and conductive resin sensors used as consumable component parts in the manufacture of integrated disposable electrophysiological sensors. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Fitchburg, MA.

