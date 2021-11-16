Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Short Interest Update

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.4% from the October 14th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Chr. Hansen Holding A/S in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.54.

OTCMKTS:CHYHY opened at $20.65 on Tuesday. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a twelve month low of $19.15 and a twelve month high of $26.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.99.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S is a bioscience company, which engages in the development of natural solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Cultures and Enzymes; Health and Nutrition; and Natural Colors. The Food Cultures and Enzymes segment produces and sells cultures, enzymes, and probiotic products that help determine the taste, flavor, texture, shelf life, nutritional value, and health benefits of consumer products in the food industry.

