Short Interest in North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Drops By 97.2%

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the October 14th total of 214,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of North Mountain Merger by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of North Mountain Merger during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in North Mountain Merger by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 831,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,091,000 after acquiring an additional 12,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of North Mountain Merger stock opened at $9.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.77. North Mountain Merger has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.69.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

