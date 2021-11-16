InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 5,020 ($65.59).

Several equities analysts have weighed in on IHG shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 5,700 ($74.47) target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 4,900 ($64.02) to GBX 5,200 ($67.94) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($73.82) to GBX 5,700 ($74.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

LON:IHG opened at GBX 5,084 ($66.42) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,320.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 4,830.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,862.33. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of GBX 4,389 ($57.34) and a 1-year high of GBX 5,568 ($72.75).

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

