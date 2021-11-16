Cantor Fitzgerald Cuts RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Price Target to $58.00

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) had its price objective dropped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $71.00 to $58.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 53.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

RAPT Therapeutics stock opened at $37.86 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.52 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,468.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.61%. As a group, research analysts expect that RAPT Therapeutics will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total value of $2,141,775.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 2,975 shares of company stock valued at $91,244 and sold 164,356 shares valued at $5,570,029. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 45.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

