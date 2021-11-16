VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
VTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.
NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.19.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.
About VirTra
VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.
