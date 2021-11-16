VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) Upgraded to “Buy” at Maxim Group

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) was upgraded by investment analysts at Maxim Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

VTSI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Get VirTra alerts:

NASDAQ:VTSI opened at $8.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $90.33 million, a PE ratio of 18.58, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.15. VirTra has a 12 month low of $3.39 and a 12 month high of $12.19.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VirTra will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $138,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of VirTra during the 2nd quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in VirTra by 109.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 73,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 38,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for VirTra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VirTra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.