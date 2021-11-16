Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $80.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 6.62% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Regency’s third-quarter 2021 results reflected higher-than-anticipated revenue numbers. Healthy rent collection and leasing activity displayed improvements in the tenant and the retail landscape. This REIT also issued an improved outlook and raised its dividend. Regency’s premium shopping centers are situated in affluent suburban areas and near urban trade areas where consumers have high spending power, enabling the company to attract top grocers and retailers. It has a healthy balance-sheet position and its focus on the grocery-anchored shopping centers helps it enjoy dependable traffic. Shares have outperformed the industry in the past six months. Yet, dwindling traffic at retail properties, store closures and tenant bankruptcy remain concerns. The efforts of online retailers to go deeper into the grocery business add to its woes.”

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:REG opened at $75.03 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.48, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.09. Regency Centers has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $78.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.97.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.29). Regency Centers had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 29.44%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Regency Centers will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO J Christian Leavitt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total transaction of $68,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Martin E. Stein, Jr. sold 92,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total transaction of $6,491,817.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,154 shares of company stock worth $6,948,943. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors grew its stake in Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after buying an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,332,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,379 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,792,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,021,000 after purchasing an additional 17,503 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in Regency Centers by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,551,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,112,000 after purchasing an additional 98,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Regency Centers by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,368,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,338,000 after purchasing an additional 22,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and development of retail shopping centers. Its portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to its neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

