NewYorkCoin Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $43,859.00 (NYC)

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded 18.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 16th. NewYorkCoin has a market cap of $10.24 million and approximately $43,859.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 111.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000398 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $235.31 or 0.00388587 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00005191 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000395 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001956 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000078 BTC.

About NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community . NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

