Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) to announce earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Flagstar Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the lowest is $1.33. Flagstar Bancorp reported earnings of $2.83 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $10.73 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.00 to $6.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Flagstar Bancorp.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.09. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 30.01%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.88 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Flagstar Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBC. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flagstar Bancorp in the first quarter worth $215,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 415,618 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $18,744,000 after purchasing an additional 5,764 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Flagstar Bancorp by 245.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,448 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Flagstar Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $435,000. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBC opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.50. Flagstar Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $56.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, November 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Flagstar Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Flagstar Bancorp, Incis a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Originations, Mortgage Servicing, and Other. The Community Banking segment offers loans, deposits, checking and savings accounts, consumer and commercial loans, treasury management, equipment leasing, and capital markets services.

