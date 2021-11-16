Comerica Bank Reduces Position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO)

Comerica Bank cut its position in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,245 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $7,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,000. 89.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HLIO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $89.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Helios Technologies in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Helios Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $108.02 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.99 and a one year high of $111.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.31.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $223.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 19.28%. Helios Technologies’s revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

In other Helios Technologies news, insider Jason Lemar Morgan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.33, for a total transaction of $34,132.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,800 shares of company stock valued at $995,542. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

