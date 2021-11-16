Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.
Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Casper Sleep
Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.
