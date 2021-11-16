Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Casper Sleep (NYSE:CSPR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $156.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.15 million. Casper Sleep had a negative return on equity of 559.44% and a negative net margin of 15.51%. Casper Sleep’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.40) EPS.

Shares of CSPR stock opened at $6.69 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.75. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 2.44. Casper Sleep has a twelve month low of $3.18 and a twelve month high of $12.00.

Get Casper Sleep alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in Casper Sleep in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 106.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,782 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Casper Sleep by 219.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,879,000 after buying an additional 489,861 shares during the period. 56.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSPR. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Casper Sleep from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casper Sleep from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wedbush cut shares of Casper Sleep from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Casper Sleep from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

About Casper Sleep

Casper Sleep Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells sleep products to consumers in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers a range of mattresses, pillows, sheets, duvets, bedroom furniture, sleep accessories, sleep technology, and other sleep-centric products and services. As of December 31, 2020, the company distributed its products through its e-commerce platform, 67 Casper retail stores, and 20 retail partners.

Read More: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Casper Sleep Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casper Sleep and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.