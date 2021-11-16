Flow Traders U.S. LLC Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM)

Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 26,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBMM. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,031,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 206,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 36,757 shares during the last quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sonata Capital Group Inc. now owns 77,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 15,375 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 8,092 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IBMM opened at $26.84 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.98.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2024 Term Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.