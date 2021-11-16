Comerica Bank Has $8.75 Million Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,057 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Sensata Technologies worth $8,752,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.3% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 105,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 3,916 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.5% in the second quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 40.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 57.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ST shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.90.

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 45,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.47, for a total transaction of $2,571,079.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Paul S. Vasington sold 20,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $1,173,258.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ST opened at $60.83 on Tuesday. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $46.50 and a 12 month high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.04. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $951.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment designs and manufactures sensors for the automotive and heavy vehicle and off-road markets.

