Comerica Bank Lowers Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Comerica Bank trimmed its position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 145,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,675 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.10% of Sealed Air worth $8,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 267.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 896,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,110,000 after purchasing an additional 652,353 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 5,541 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 601,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 33,635 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 2nd quarter worth $1,834,000. Finally, Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its position in Sealed Air by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 12,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SEE. Truist Securities began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Sealed Air from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. William Blair began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

SEE stock opened at $65.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29. Sealed Air Co. has a 52-week low of $41.78 and a 52-week high of $66.62.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.04. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 413.81% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is presently 26.32%.

Sealed Air Company Profile

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment serves the perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

