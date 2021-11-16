Comerica Bank Has $8.25 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 562 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 690.7% during the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 854 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 56.1% during the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 9,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,905,000 after buying an additional 3,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Port Capital LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 24.6% during the first quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 67,663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,322,000 after buying an additional 13,353 shares during the last quarter. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ORLY. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $650.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $585.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $690.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $645.27.

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $644.57, for a total value of $4,834,275.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 7,534 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $647.18, for a total transaction of $4,875,854.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,490 shares of company stock worth $23,720,759. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY opened at $649.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.76. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $424.03 and a fifty-two week high of $669.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $621.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $589.77.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.99 by $1.08. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

