Short Interest in Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) Expands By 339.6%

Secoo Holding Limited (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 84,400 shares, a growth of 339.6% from the October 14th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Secoo by 5.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,027,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 112,745 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 37.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,446 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Architects LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 102.3% in the second quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 25,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in Secoo by 27.3% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 70,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 15,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in Secoo in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.42% of the company’s stock.

SECO stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $66.41 million, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.50. Secoo has a 1-year low of $0.93 and a 1-year high of $3.46.

Secoo Holding Ltd. operates an online integrated upscale products and services platform. It provides upscale products and lifestyle services on the company’s integrated online and offline shopping platform which consists of the Secoo.com website, mobile applications and offline experience centers, offering over 400,000 SKUs, covering over 3,800 global and domestic brands.

